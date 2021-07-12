Exclusive
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
Today
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
Yesterday
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
Zim loses diamonds worth $140 mln – report
New Zimbabwe.com reports that 350 000 carats of rough diamonds vanished in 2019, although this was made public recently.
Auditor-General Mildred Chiri was quoted as saying in her report that both the MMCZ and ZMDC failed to account for the rough diamonds that were kept in their vaults.
"In 2019, 297 660.41 carats of diamond stock held at MMCZ was not counted at the time of the stock count. These parcels were packed for customers and held at MMCZ,” Chiri said.
“However, at year-end, during the stock count, these stocks were not included in closing inventories.
"In 2018, 41 699.85 carats of diamond stocks held at MMCZ were excluded from the stock count. It was assumed at the time that these stocks had been sold to customers. An additional 13 222, 85 carats were excluded from the final stock sheet in error."
MMCZ also failed to account for five carats valued at over $2 000 in December 2019.
The diamonds surprisingly went missing during a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) failure.
"The findings of the audit revealed that MMCZ could not ascertain how the five carats of diamonds were lost because the CCTV video footages could not be retrieved as there was an internal control system failure,” she said.
"There is a high possibility that the diamonds were stolen. This clearly points to the failure by the corporation on its role to ensure effective accounting of natural resources and curb mineral leakages."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished