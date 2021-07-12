Catoca H1 diamond sales fetch $280 mln

Angola's largest diamond mining company, Catoca sold 2.9 million carats of diamonds worth $280 million in the first half of the year.

Company head of production and technical control department Romulo Mucase was quoted by Xinhua as saying that this represents an increase of 81% compared to the same period last year that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The critical phase of the pandemic, in 2020, forced the dismissal of 70 % of the workforce, a fact that compromised production that year," he said.

Mucase said Catoca was planning to boost output in the second half of 2021 following the lifting of some measures to control the pandemic by the Angolan government.

Catoca contributes more than 75% of diamonds produced in Angola.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





