Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
Yesterday
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Osino elated with PEA results for Namibia gold mine
It said the PEA for the Twin Hills gold project is based on an open-pit mine that will produce an average of 99 000 oz per year at an all-in sustaining cost of $945 per oz over 15 years.
Production will average 124 000 oz per year in the first six years.
The Vancouver-based company chief executive Heye Daun said they are targeting to advance the project to the construction stage in the next two years.
“We are very pleased with the results of this PEA, which demonstrates that Twin Hills is what we always said it would be, namely a simple, economically robust, and attractive open-pit gold project with significant upside,” he said.
“It is geologically consistent, metallurgically simple, and technically low risk with low capital intensity and significant future upside.
“We are proud to have been able to deliver this PEA within less than two years of discovery and our vision for the next two years is to unlock its true upside potential and to advance the project to the construction stage.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished