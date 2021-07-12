Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Lucara closes C$41.4 mln financing to support Karowe mine operations
It said 33,8 million common shares of the company, including 4,4 million common shares issued pursuant to the over-allotment option, which was exercised in full, were sold at a price of C$0.75 per share for gross proceeds of about C$25.4 million.
The private placement saw 21,3 million common shares being sold at a price of C$0.75 per share for additional gross proceeds of C$16 million.
Lucara said the net proceeds of the financing will be used for working capital to support the development and ongoing operation of the Karowe diamond mine, in Botswana, including the Karowe underground expansion project.
The company recently has signed loan documentation with a syndicate of five mandated lead arrangers (MLAs) concerning its previously announced senior secured project financing debt package of $220 million to fund the development of the underground project at Karowe mine.
The Karowe mine remains one of the highest margin diamond mines in the world, having yielded five of the 10 largest diamonds in recorded history, and is the only mine to have recovered three diamonds greater than 1,000 carats.
The miner also recovered a 62.7-carat fancy pink diamond this week, which is the largest fancy pink gem to be recovered in Botswana and one of the world's largest rough pink diamonds on record.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished