Richemont’s strong trading for Q1 2021

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announced its sales results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2021.

Strong start to the financial year with Group sales up by 129% at constant exchange rates and 121% at actual exchange rates compared to the first quarter ended 30 June 2020.

The 129% increase in sales was led by the Jewellery Maisons and Specialist Watchmakers with a growth of 142% and 143%, respectively.

The Americas generated the strongest regional performance, with sales increasing by 276% driven by strong local demand, followed by the Middle East and Africa with sales up by 154%.

Wholesale and retail led channel growth, with sales progression of 178% and 138%, respectively.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



