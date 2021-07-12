Exclusive
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
ALROSA produces 7 million carats of diamonds in the second quarter of this year
Rough sales in the reporting quarter decreased by 26% QoQ due to a strong Q1 base (Q1 sales were 15.5 million carats, including 8 million carats from stocks). Gem-quality diamond sales totaled 7.5 million carats.
The average selling price of gem-quality diamonds reached $145/carat, +28% QoQ due to an increase in the price index and normalization of the sales structure (due to lack of influence from the sale of “inexpensive” stocks accumulated in previous periods). The -27% YoY decline was driven by a higher share of large stones sold in Q2 2020 within the total sales of 0.6 million carats.
Diamond grade in Q2 reached 0.96 ct/t, -27% QoQ (+24% YoY) due to seasonal growth in alluvial mining. At the end of the second quarter, the company’s diamond stocks stood at 8.4 million carats. Diamond ore and sand reserves reached 14.4 million tons.
The company noted that demand for jewelry goods remains strong in all key markets. “At the same time, against the background of a structural decline in diamond production at a number of diamond fields, the stocks of mining companies approached their minimum values; the Company estimates that mining companies' ability to scale up production is limited. There is a decrease in the levels of rough and polished stocks in the diamond manufacturing sector,” ALROSA said.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished