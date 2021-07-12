Global brands unite to drive sustainability best practices in jewellery & watch industry

Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the world’s leading standard-setting organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry, announced its latest progress report to showcase and encourage sustainability action throughout the supply chain.

The report was accompanied by a joint video titled ‘Create Beautiful’ featuring CEOs from some of the leading names in the jewellery and watch industry as well as special interest groups including ALROSA, Bvlgari, Cartier, De Beers, Diamonds Do Good, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, The Plumb Club, and the United Nations Global Compact.

Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director for Responsible Jewellery Council said, “Our latest progress report shows that the jewellery and watch industry shares an ambition to contribute to a better world. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) demand a joined-up and collaborative approach from all parts of the jewellery and watch industry. RJC is committed to working with its members, industry organisations like the World Diamond Council and CIBJO, civil society and government to energise action towards a more sustainable future for all.”

Today RJC has over 1450 member companies globally (1420 at the date of the Report) from mining to retail and, through its Code of Practices which is the industry standard, is an enabler for collective action by the jewellery and watch industry, towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



