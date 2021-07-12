Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Global brands unite to drive sustainability best practices in jewellery & watch industry
The report was accompanied by a joint video titled ‘Create Beautiful’ featuring CEOs from some of the leading names in the jewellery and watch industry as well as special interest groups including ALROSA, Bvlgari, Cartier, De Beers, Diamonds Do Good, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, The Plumb Club, and the United Nations Global Compact.
Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director for Responsible Jewellery Council said, “Our latest progress report shows that the jewellery and watch industry shares an ambition to contribute to a better world. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) demand a joined-up and collaborative approach from all parts of the jewellery and watch industry. RJC is committed to working with its members, industry organisations like the World Diamond Council and CIBJO, civil society and government to energise action towards a more sustainable future for all.”
Today RJC has over 1450 member companies globally (1420 at the date of the Report) from mining to retail and, through its Code of Practices which is the industry standard, is an enabler for collective action by the jewellery and watch industry, towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
