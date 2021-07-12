Exclusive
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Philips to present fine jewels at online auction during July 23-27
The upcoming online auction demonstrates the rising popularity of digital sales platforms in the jewellery trade. The auction will feature signed jewels from celebrated houses such as Adler, Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, Chanel, Graff, Harry Winston, Mikimoto, Van Cleef & Arpels and William & Son, together with top-quality white diamonds, fancy colour diamonds and coloured gemstones, jewellery watches and a cultured pearl bracelet watch.
About 75 per cent of the lots are without a reserve price. The event follows the success of Phillips’ jewellery auctions in Hong Kong and New York, which recorded robust bidding activity via digital platforms.
The highlights of the auction are a 5.01-carat fancy yellow diamond and diamond ring, which has a pre-sale estimate of around $38,600 to $51,500; a 66.07-carat Paraiba tourmaline and diamond necklace valued at around $31,000 to $41,200; and a selection of rubies.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished