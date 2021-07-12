Philips to present fine jewels at online auction during July 23-27

Today News

Philips Asia, the Hong Kong-based auction house, has scheduled an online auction for July 23 to 27 to offer more than 120 lots from major jewellers.

The upcoming online auction demonstrates the rising popularity of digital sales platforms in the jewellery trade. The auction will feature signed jewels from celebrated houses such as Adler, Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, Chanel, Graff, Harry Winston, Mikimoto, Van Cleef & Arpels and William & Son, together with top-quality white diamonds, fancy colour diamonds and coloured gemstones, jewellery watches and a cultured pearl bracelet watch.

About 75 per cent of the lots are without a reserve price. The event follows the success of Phillips’ jewellery auctions in Hong Kong and New York, which recorded robust bidding activity via digital platforms.

The highlights of the auction are a 5.01-carat fancy yellow diamond and diamond ring, which has a pre-sale estimate of around $38,600 to $51,500; a 66.07-carat Paraiba tourmaline and diamond necklace valued at around $31,000 to $41,200; and a selection of rubies.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





