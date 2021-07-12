Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Goldstone reaches settlement agreement for outstanding unsecured bonds
The bondholders agreed to a full and final settlement of the Bonds in exchange for the issue of, in aggregate, 12 million new ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the company.
A verbal agreement has been received from BCM Investments, which will be allotted its 3,6 million bond settlement shares immediately following the signature of a written bond settlement agreement.
Settlement of the bonds on the terms of the agreement is deemed to be in the best interests of the company and all shareholders, as it avoids the issue of, in aggregate, 20 million new warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares at an exercise price of 3 pence per share, as well as the payment of interest at a rate of 14% on the principal amounts outstanding.
Meanwhile, Goldstone said it has received approval from the Minerals Commission to start irrigation and leaching of ore placed on the heap leach pad at the Homase Mine, in Ghana.
The company remains on track to achieve the target production of 25,000 ounces of gold for the first eight months of production, with the first gold pour expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished