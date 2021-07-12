Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Lucara unearths 62 ct fancy pink diamond at Karowe mine
Image credit: Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond has recovered a 62.7-carat fancy pink diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe mine, in Botswana.
The dual-listed diamond company said the stone was named "Boitumelo" meaning "Joy" in Setswana and it represents the largest fancy pink gem to be recovered in Botswana and one of the world's largest rough pink diamonds on record.
The fancy pink, Type IIa gem was recovered from the ore sourced at the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.
"Lucara is delighted to announce another historic diamond with the recovery of the Boitumelo and very pleased to demonstrate the continued potential for large, coloured diamonds from the South Lobe production,” said company chief executive Eira Thomas.
“These remarkable pink diamonds join a collection of significant diamond recoveries in 2021 produced from the EM/PK(S) which forms a key economic driver for the proposed underground mine at Karowe."
Meanwhile, Lucara said a 22.21-carat fancy pink gem of similar quality was also recovered during the same production period along with two additional pink gems of similar colour and purity weighing 11.17, and 5.05 carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished