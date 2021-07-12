Botswana takes steps to diversify from diamond mining

Botswana is taking steps to diversify from diamond mining as it commenced work on its first iron-ore mine, according to media reports citing a senior government official.

The Ikongwe iron-ore mine was recently granted a licence to develop the project.

Reuters quoted Chetan Patil, director of Vision Ridge, the business developing the mine, as saying that the deposit would produce a million tonnes of iron ore per year for 10 years, with iron-ore content of up to 65%, commonly referred to as 65% iron.

"Because of the prevailing high international market, we will target the export market but we also have plans to set up a pig-iron plant in Botswana," said Patil.

Botswana had been granting licences to mine commodities such as coal, copper and iron ore.

Mineral resources minister Lefoko Moagi said the iron-ore mine is looking at processing some of the run-on-mine material for local steel production.

“This will revive the local steel industry," he said.

Botswana’s dependence on diamonds, which account for a fifth of the country's GDP and more than two-thirds of its foreign currency earnings, was exposed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic paralysed the industry.

The pandemic drove diamond prices downwards, which saw the country's economy shrinking by about 8% last year compared to a growth of 4% before the pandemic.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





