Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Botswana takes steps to diversify from diamond mining
The Ikongwe iron-ore mine was recently granted a licence to develop the project.
Reuters quoted Chetan Patil, director of Vision Ridge, the business developing the mine, as saying that the deposit would produce a million tonnes of iron ore per year for 10 years, with iron-ore content of up to 65%, commonly referred to as 65% iron.
"Because of the prevailing high international market, we will target the export market but we also have plans to set up a pig-iron plant in Botswana," said Patil.
Botswana had been granting licences to mine commodities such as coal, copper and iron ore.
Mineral resources minister Lefoko Moagi said the iron-ore mine is looking at processing some of the run-on-mine material for local steel production.
“This will revive the local steel industry," he said.
Botswana’s dependence on diamonds, which account for a fifth of the country's GDP and more than two-thirds of its foreign currency earnings, was exposed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic paralysed the industry.
The pandemic drove diamond prices downwards, which saw the country's economy shrinking by about 8% last year compared to a growth of 4% before the pandemic.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished