Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
De Beers raises prices yet again – report
Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying that most of the price increases were on higher-quality stones.
The Anglo American unit had been raising rough prices since the beginning of the year as the diamond industry continues on a recovery path following last year’s collapse in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The company is now cashing in on resurgent demand from its customers, the mostly family-owned businesses that trade, cut and polish the stones,” reports Bloomberg.
“Buyers have been replenishing supplies and are competing fiercely for goods needed to keep factories running. Consumer demand remains strong and prices of polished gems are also rising.”
Although demand had been driven by the re-opening of the global economy, especially in key markets of the U.S. and China where strong sales are being recorded, some consumers are not happy with the continued price increases from De Beers and Russia’s Alrosa.
The unnamed consumers said the diamond giants had “gone too far … as polished prices need to rise higher in the future to justify rates that rough stones are fetching right now”.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished