Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
14 june 2021
Malabar Gold & Diamonds to open new manufacturing facility in Qatar
The company is scheduled to open a new manufacturing facility in Qatar by leasing an area of 3,000 sq m at the Birkat Al Awamer Logistic Park, Manateq Economic Zone. The new facility will be able to produce 5,000 kg gold ornaments with a high-quality finish, utilising the latest technologies and will also create 200 jobs.
The facility, which is scheduled to open in July 2022, will have different departments for production and will add diamonds and other precious gems manufacturing provisions.
This is in addition to the existing manufacturing unit in Qatar, which started its operations in 2013 and currently has a production capacity of 1,200 kg per year and employs 50 skilled artisans.
The facility will also be designed to incorporate various energy-efficient and environmentally friendly features and promote clean energy as a testament to the group’s strong focus on sustainability.
