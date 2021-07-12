Malabar Gold & Diamonds to open new manufacturing facility in Qatar

Indian company Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, which was established in 1993 in Kerala, India. Today, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is one of the largest jewellery retailers globally, with a strong network of over 260 outlets spread across 10 countries.

The company is scheduled to open a new manufacturing facility in Qatar by leasing an area of 3,000 sq m at the Birkat Al Awamer Logistic Park, Manateq Economic Zone. The new facility will be able to produce 5,000 kg gold ornaments with a high-quality finish, utilising the latest technologies and will also create 200 jobs.

The facility, which is scheduled to open in July 2022, will have different departments for production and will add diamonds and other precious gems manufacturing provisions.

This is in addition to the existing manufacturing unit in Qatar, which started its operations in 2013 and currently has a production capacity of 1,200 kg per year and employs 50 skilled artisans.

The facility will also be designed to incorporate various energy-efficient and environmentally friendly features and promote clean energy as a testament to the group’s strong focus on sustainability.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





