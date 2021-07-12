Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
ALROSA is ready to buy diamonds from Russia’s Gokhran
At its open auction scheduled for July 23, 2021, Gokhran will sell rough natural diamonds (except diamonds weighing 10.8 carats and more) having a total starting price of $ 113.986 million to Russia’s domestic market bidders.
“We plan to participate in the July auction of Gokhran. The global diamond market is now facing a significant shortage of rough amid a structural decline in production in 2020-2021 accelerated by the pandemic. Last year, world diamond production fell by about 20-25%,” Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA said cited by the company’s media communications to RIA Novosti.
“Now it is a good time to at least partially satisfy the high demand for diamonds amid an acute shortage. The state takes a very responsible approach to maintain the balance in the industry, and the amounts of rough supplied to the market are always consistent with real demand. Today these diamonds are in maximum demand,” he added.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished