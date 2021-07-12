VOS Vicenzaoro to be held from 10th to 14th September 2021

The international jewellery exhibition VOS Vicenzaoro organized by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, to be held in physical attendance from 10th to 14th September 2021 in Vicenza.

“Without trade shows, we are dead,” Vincenzo Aucella, President of Assocoral, pointed out. “For those of us who sell hand-made products, the clientele’s physical presence is essential. Buyers want to see and touch the items personally. It’s a year and a half since we had meetings with IEG and we strongly believe in the coming edition of Vicenzaoro September: practically all of us will be there.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



