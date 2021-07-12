China’s diamond import rebounds significantly during 1H 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic effectively under control in China, the diamond import of the country has registered a hefty bounce in the first half-year of 2021, after the gloomy market situation in the first half of 2020 followed by the recovery period in the second half, says a press release from Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE).

According to SDE’s data, from January thru June, the diamond transaction in SDE reached $3.821 bn, representing an 86.39% increase over the same period of 2019. Net polished import reached $1.576 bn, exceeding the annual import of 2020, and up 49.24% from 1H 2019.

Due to the double impact of gloomy market sentiment and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 and 2020, China’s diamond import has dropped by nearly 50% in the past two years. China’s GDP grew by 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021, creating a record high quarterly GPD growth rate in history. In spite of the pandemic in 2020, consumption still contributed 54.3% to the total GDP growth of the year. As China’s economy is estimated to maintain a 5 to 6% moderate growth rate in the coming future, the diamond market will be most likely to achieve another decade of desirable growth.

President of SDE and Vice-Chairman of WFDB Lin Qiang commented: “The strong rebound of diamond import not only benefits from the quick recovery of China’s economy, specifically the release of consumption power restrained by pandemic and appreciation of the RMB which offset the increase of diamond price in USD but also results from the strategic move of anti-smuggle and anti-money laundering initiated by the Chinese government. With the support of the country’s special policies, Shanghai Diamond Exchange has provided a regularized channel for the diamonds imported into China and a platform to assist the government to improve the supervision, which essentially safeguarded a healthy and sustainable growth of China’s diamond market in the past two decades.“



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





