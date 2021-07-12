Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
China’s diamond import rebounds significantly during 1H 2021
According to SDE’s data, from January thru June, the diamond transaction in SDE reached $3.821 bn, representing an 86.39% increase over the same period of 2019. Net polished import reached $1.576 bn, exceeding the annual import of 2020, and up 49.24% from 1H 2019.
Due to the double impact of gloomy market sentiment and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 and 2020, China’s diamond import has dropped by nearly 50% in the past two years. China’s GDP grew by 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021, creating a record high quarterly GPD growth rate in history. In spite of the pandemic in 2020, consumption still contributed 54.3% to the total GDP growth of the year. As China’s economy is estimated to maintain a 5 to 6% moderate growth rate in the coming future, the diamond market will be most likely to achieve another decade of desirable growth.
President of SDE and Vice-Chairman of WFDB Lin Qiang commented: “The strong rebound of diamond import not only benefits from the quick recovery of China’s economy, specifically the release of consumption power restrained by pandemic and appreciation of the RMB which offset the increase of diamond price in USD but also results from the strategic move of anti-smuggle and anti-money laundering initiated by the Chinese government. With the support of the country’s special policies, Shanghai Diamond Exchange has provided a regularized channel for the diamonds imported into China and a platform to assist the government to improve the supervision, which essentially safeguarded a healthy and sustainable growth of China’s diamond market in the past two decades.“
