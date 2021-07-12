Petra sells 39.34ct blue diamond for over $40 mln

Image credit: Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds has sold a 39.34 carat exceptional Type IIb blue diamond recovered at its Cullinan diamond mine last April for about $40,2 million.The stone, which was sold to a partnership between De Beers and Diacore, achieved a price of $1,021,357 per carat.“This sets a new milestone for Petra in achieving its highest price for a single stone and follows the sale of the 299 carat Type IIa white diamond in March this year and the five blue diamonds comprising the Letlapa Tala Collection in November 2020, purchased by the same De Beers Diacore partnership,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.Mined from the Cullinan C-Cut, the stone adds to the famous diamonds that have originated from this iconic mine.