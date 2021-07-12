Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
BlueRock Diamonds boosts Q2 output at Kareevlei
It sold 5,106 carats during the quarter, a 112% jump from 2,413 during the same period in 2020.
"It is difficult to compare production and sales numbers versus 2020 where COVID-19 impacted materially on the operations and the market,” said BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston. “However, the second-quarter figures are very pleasing with the tonnes processed a record and achieved whilst the operation is transitioning to the new plant.”
“Furthermore, the grade has been consistent and the average size and quality of diamonds excellent as reflected in the sales price achieved.”
The company executive chairperson said BlueRock Diamonds will continue to develop the main pit in preparation for the projected higher tonnages in the second half of the year once they have commissioned the new plant, which will enable to hit their run-rate production target of 1Mtpa and annual revenue of about $16 million assuming a grade of 4 cpht and an average sale price of $400 per carat.
Meanwhile, BlueRock said the market has remained firm throughout the quarter with a strong buyer presence at the local tenders and a robust demand for the Kareevlei product.
“The overall market outlook is positive with a tightness on the rough diamond supply side and a growing retail sector as global economies continue to open up,” said Houston.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished