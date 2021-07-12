Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
The Ministry of Natural Resources wants to increase the financing of geological exploration
"We need to increase the volume of geological exploration. This initial stage is the most difficult, and carries huge risks. Therefore, the state should take them on itself. Ideally, to sell at auction not resources (which bring income in millions), but reserves (which can bring billions)," finmarket.ru quotes the minister.
According to Kozlov, it is necessary to increase the pace of geological exploration in order to scan new territories. The development of the North, the development of the world ocean, the continental shelf. "In fact, these are new territories of Russia, but it is there - in the hard-to-reach places of the Arctic-that the country needs," he said.
The Minister stressed that exploration and production is the point of growth of most sectors of the economy and, of course, the driver of regional development. "As an example, the creation of a world-scale copper cluster in the area of the Malmyzhskoye field will change and diversify the economy of the Khabarovsk Territory. At the same time, there are geological prerequisites for the creation of such clusters in all regions. This is especially important for depressed regions. For example, Komi. There is a lot of ore gold there, you just need to explore further," said Kozlov.
He also noted that branch science should become an integral part of the new state program for the reproduction of natural resources.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished