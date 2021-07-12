The Ministry of Natural Resources wants to increase the financing of geological exploration

13 july 2021 News

The Russian Ministry of Natural Resources has proposed to significantly increase the financing of geological exploration by the state in order to put up for auctions not resources, but subsurface reserves, the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov told reporters.

"We need to increase the volume of geological exploration. This initial stage is the most difficult, and carries huge risks. Therefore, the state should take them on itself. Ideally, to sell at auction not resources (which bring income in millions), but reserves (which can bring billions)," finmarket.ru quotes the minister.

According to Kozlov, it is necessary to increase the pace of geological exploration in order to scan new territories. The development of the North, the development of the world ocean, the continental shelf. "In fact, these are new territories of Russia, but it is there - in the hard-to-reach places of the Arctic-that the country needs," he said.

The Minister stressed that exploration and production is the point of growth of most sectors of the economy and, of course, the driver of regional development. "As an example, the creation of a world-scale copper cluster in the area of the Malmyzhskoye field will change and diversify the economy of the Khabarovsk Territory. At the same time, there are geological prerequisites for the creation of such clusters in all regions. This is especially important for depressed regions. For example, Komi. There is a lot of ore gold there, you just need to explore further," said Kozlov.

He also noted that branch science should become an integral part of the new state program for the reproduction of natural resources.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



