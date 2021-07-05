Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
IBDH announces being granted lease for extensive areas of Ellendale Diamond Mine
These 5 additional tenements substantially increase the highly prospective alluvial channel deposits that join with the company’s existing mining lease where the company has already recovered high grades of gem-quality Fancy yellow diamonds of about 12.7carats per hundred tons. IBDH plans the commencement of commercial diamond mining operations in the current season.
An additional mining lease application over the upstream L Canyon deposit within the former Ellendale Mine area has also been accepted and is pending grant. The company already holds miscellaneous licences over key access roads and the Ellendale airstrip. These secured tenement areas also provide access to the developed bore fields and related infrastructure that provided the water supply to the E9 and E4 diamond mines.
The Western Australia (WA) government has classified the India Bore Diamond project as a Major Resource Project.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished