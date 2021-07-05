IBDH announces being granted lease for extensive areas of Ellendale Diamond Mine

Today News

India Bore Diamond Holdings Pty Ltd (IBDH) has announced on its website that they have been granted additional tenements within the abandoned former Ellendale Diamond Mining Lease covering extensive areas of alluvial channels.

These 5 additional tenements substantially increase the highly prospective alluvial channel deposits that join with the company’s existing mining lease where the company has already recovered high grades of gem-quality Fancy yellow diamonds of about 12.7carats per hundred tons. IBDH plans the commencement of commercial diamond mining operations in the current season.

An additional mining lease application over the upstream L Canyon deposit within the former Ellendale Mine area has also been accepted and is pending grant. The company already holds miscellaneous licences over key access roads and the Ellendale airstrip. These secured tenement areas also provide access to the developed bore fields and related infrastructure that provided the water supply to the E9 and E4 diamond mines.

The Western Australia (WA) government has classified the India Bore Diamond project as a Major Resource Project.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





