Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
ALROSA reports June 2021 diamond sales results
In the first six months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $2,336 million, including $2,229 million of rough diamond sales and $106 million of polished.
“Demand for rough diamonds remains high. Diamond jewelry enjoys strong demand across all the key markets while rough diamond stocks at the Indian mid-stream segment are kept low. At the same time, miners’ rough stocks hit a rock bottom levels as supply structurally dropped at a number of assets. Like for like price index for rough diamonds has significantly recovered year-to-date to pre-COVID level. We see limited risk of any meaningful supply response from the miners’ side. Thus, the rough market enters a long period of supply deficit. ALROSA does its best to ensure the sustainability of the whole diamond value chain. We maintain a balanced approach to prices and volumes, supporting the long-term stability of the market,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
