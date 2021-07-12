ALROSA reports June 2021 diamond sales results

12 july 2021 News

ALROSA announced preliminary rough and polished sales results for June 2021, saying they totaled $410 million including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $374 million and polished diamond sales of $36 million including proceeds from the sale of the 100.94-carat Spectacle diamond, the company's media communications service reported.

In the first six months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $2,336 million, including $2,229 million of rough diamond sales and $106 million of polished.

“Demand for rough diamonds remains high. Diamond jewelry enjoys strong demand across all the key markets while rough diamond stocks at the Indian mid-stream segment are kept low. At the same time, miners’ rough stocks hit a rock bottom levels as supply structurally dropped at a number of assets. Like for like price index for rough diamonds has significantly recovered year-to-date to pre-COVID level. We see limited risk of any meaningful supply response from the miners’ side. Thus, the rough market enters a long period of supply deficit. ALROSA does its best to ensure the sustainability of the whole diamond value chain. We maintain a balanced approach to prices and volumes, supporting the long-term stability of the market,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



