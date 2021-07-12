Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
12 july 2021
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Branded platinum collections drive incremental growth in fine jewellery sector
As highlighted by PGI Insight released in July 2021, strong and meaningful branded collections with innovative design are more appealing to address consumers’ needs of commemorating and provide a greater emotional value to the jewellery. This approach allows platinum jewellery a differentiated proposition for retailers to improve margin and profitability, grow new consumer segments and drive incremental growth.
In many luxury categories, prominent retailers have created collection-based brands and products; while many traditional jewellers have been slow to adopt an effective branding strategy at the product level.
“Jewellery has a significant opportunity to expand share of wallet through branded collections. PGI supports partners by identifying different consumer segments that are driving growth across major markets. This varies by market, but our focus has been creating in-house brands or co-developing branded collections with partners to ensure platinum stays relevant to the consumer by leveraging its emotional value,” says Huw Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of PGI.
Platinum’s equity as a premium, high-quality metal associated with emotional value is firmly established across platinum’s major markets. Driving the growth of branded collections is one of the most crucial levers in enabling platinum to further embed its brand equity in the mind of consumers as a token of love and personal meaning thereby encouraging spending on gifting and self-gifting respectively.
Design is key to enticing consumers into purchasing jewellery, especially among younger generations. This has recently been addressed by developing branded collections as a platform to showcase new designs and generating novelty among consumers.
Platinum’s strength lies in its ability to attach emotional value, which allows for increased margins while attracting new customers.
As each market is driven by different social-demographic and cultural trends and spending behaviour, the unique properties of platinum can be localised by branded collections, which ensures platinum stays relevant to evolving consumer needs and captures opportunities in new segments.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished