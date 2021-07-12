Branded platinum collections drive incremental growth in fine jewellery sector

Leveraging platinum’s equity as a symbol of love, meaning and authenticity, Platinum Guild International (PGI) employs a consumer-centric approach to strategically branded fine jewellery collections.

As highlighted by PGI Insight released in July 2021, strong and meaningful branded collections with innovative design are more appealing to address consumers’ needs of commemorating and provide a greater emotional value to the jewellery. This approach allows platinum jewellery a differentiated proposition for retailers to improve margin and profitability, grow new consumer segments and drive incremental growth.

In many luxury categories, prominent retailers have created collection-based brands and products; while many traditional jewellers have been slow to adopt an effective branding strategy at the product level.

“Jewellery has a significant opportunity to expand share of wallet through branded collections. PGI supports partners by identifying different consumer segments that are driving growth across major markets. This varies by market, but our focus has been creating in-house brands or co-developing branded collections with partners to ensure platinum stays relevant to the consumer by leveraging its emotional value,” says Huw Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of PGI.

Platinum’s equity as a premium, high-quality metal associated with emotional value is firmly established across platinum’s major markets. Driving the growth of branded collections is one of the most crucial levers in enabling platinum to further embed its brand equity in the mind of consumers as a token of love and personal meaning thereby encouraging spending on gifting and self-gifting respectively.

Design is key to enticing consumers into purchasing jewellery, especially among younger generations. This has recently been addressed by developing branded collections as a platform to showcase new designs and generating novelty among consumers.

Platinum’s strength lies in its ability to attach emotional value, which allows for increased margins while attracting new customers.

As each market is driven by different social-demographic and cultural trends and spending behaviour, the unique properties of platinum can be localised by branded collections, which ensures platinum stays relevant to evolving consumer needs and captures opportunities in new segments.



