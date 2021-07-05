Exclusive
Natural and LGDs are two segments of the industry that will have to learn to coexist together
Having now completed half a decade in the diamond jewelry exporting and wholesaling industry, Anmol Bhansali received formal training on Diamonds from GIA in addition to a lengthy training in jewelry wholesaling from the factories at Goldiam. He has...
Today
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
The Mariinsky mine put up for auction unique emeralds and alexandrites worth $2 million
The company stated that the initial amount of three lots was $2 million. The company presents a batch of precious stones of such volume and quality at the auction for the first time. The auction will be held at the St. Petersburg Exchange digital platform on July 14, 2021.
The first lot weighing 8,964 grams with a starting price of $1.52 million offers raw emeralds of the highest characteristics, including a particularly valuable stone weighing 388 grams with reference characteristics of the first color and the first grade worth $245,000.
Ural emeralds with the highest purity and the first dark green color are highly valued in the jewelry world, and large stones are especially rare. According to the classifier of the Gokhran of Russia, the stone belongs to the category of unique emeralds.
The second lot weighing 23,847 grams and a starting price $458,000 is formed from raw materials of natural emeralds of the first color and the third grade. Such stones are highly demanded by jewelry companies or houses.
The third lot put up for auction is represented by the most expensive and rare precious stone, alexandrite weighing 146 grams with a starting price of more than $3,500. The lot will include raw materials of the first and second grades and two degrees of natural alexandrite effect.
The uniqueness of this auction is not only in the volumes of precious stones offered and their total value, but also in the high-quality raw materials. For the first time, such a volume of unique raw materials of the first color is offered to cutters and jewelers in the Russian market, the share of which is 86% (28,363 grams) of the total mass of the provided emeralds in lots.
"More than half of the emeralds in domestic stores are synthetic or refined stones of rather low quality imported from abroad. Ural emeralds are highly valued in the jewelry world. Today, the Mariinsky Mine supplies Russia with no more than 20% of all the emeralds it produces. But we are ready to increase our presence in the domestic market. This auction is the first step in this direction, with its help we plan to attract the attention of Russian jewelry houses to the possibilities of the Mariinsky Mine. In addition, the development of the internal customer base will make Russian emeralds more affordable," said Kirill Fedorov, General Director of RT-Capital LLC.
Russian legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who are registered as auction participants and have a license to work with stones of the first category on the territory of the Russian Federation will be able to participate in the auction.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished