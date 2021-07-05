IRMA begins assessment of Amandelbult PGM mining complex in SA

The Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) has commenced a third-party independent assessment of the Amandelbult platinum group metals (PGM) mining complex against the IRMA Standard for Responsible Mining.

The mining complex, operated by Rustenburg Platinum Mines, a subsidiary of Anglo American, is located between the towns of Northam and Thabazimbi in Limpopo, in South Africa.

The assessment will include operations and facilities in the Amandelbult mining complex area, which is made up of Dishaba and Tumela underground mines and the Zizwe Batlase open pit operation, and concentrator and mine waste facilities.

"During the assessment, the impacts and issues associated with all mining operations and the associated facilities will be reviewed, and each facility and mining location will be visited," said IRMA.

IRMA offers independent third-party verification and certification against a comprehensive standard for all mined materials that provides 'one-stop coverage' of the full range of issues related to the impacts of industrial-scale mines.



