L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
Lucapa projects stronger revenue, cash operating margin
It projected revenue of between A$50 million and A$56 million as well as cash operating margin guidance of between A$17 million and A$21 million in 2021.
The company's projections are based on the solid performance and the strong rough diamond pricing environment in the first half of the year.
Company managing director Stephen Wetherall said the quickly returning retail demand and low rough diamond supplies have combined to fuel rising rough diamond prices, which are now back to levels last seen in 2014 – an increase of 23% on 2020 pre-pandemic prices or 76% from the pandemic low.
"This has seen Lucapa exceed its financial target for the first six months of 2021 and places the Company well on track to achieve the upper-end of our market guidance with respect to revenue and cash operating margin," he said.
Lucapa, which is currently producing diamonds in Angola and Lesotho said its first-half combined revenue was A$71.9 million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished