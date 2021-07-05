Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
Diamonds contributes 4% to Anglo’s underlining EBITDA in 2020
The diversified mining group said in its sustainability report for 2020 that De Beers’ underlying EBITDA decreased by 25% in 2020 from $558 million in 2019, owing to the impact of the lower sales volumes and the lower rough price index reducing margins in both the mining and trading business, particularly in the first half of the year.
It said despite the reduction in production volumes, unit costs decreased by 10% to $57 per carat compared to $63 per carat, a year earlier owing to cost-saving measures and favourable exchange rates that have resulted in a higher mining margin of 54% against 43% in 2019.
De Beers produced 25.1 million carats last year, 18% down compared to 30.8 million carats in 2019.
Diamond demand from the midstream (cutters and polishers of rough diamonds) was affected throughout the year by COVID-19 lockdowns, travel restrictions and retail store closures.
De Beers is expecting to produce between 32 and 34 million carats this year, subject to trading conditions, the extent of further COVID-19-related disruptions and ongoing operational challenges.
The higher production is driven by an expected increase in ore and improved grade performance at both Jwaneng and Venetia, in Botswana and South Africa, respectively.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished