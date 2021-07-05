ALROSA introduces revolutionary nanomarking technology to trace diamonds

ALROSA has introduced a ground-breaking diamond-tracing technology using non-invasive laser marking, the company's media communications service reported.

Unlike traditional laser engraving, this laser marking cannot be destroyed or polished off. It distinguishes ALROSA’s diamonds from other ones, including lab-grown, and allows them to be uniquely identified, providing detailed information about the diamonds’ origins.

Consumer surveys in the key diamond markets of the United States and China indicate that diamond tracing is an important factor when making purchases. Tracing involves registering all stages of a diamond’s life from the mine to the jewellery store to guarantee its origin.

Unlike other tracing methods which are based on keeping a digital copy of the diamond, ALROSA physical nanomarking allows the precious stone to be identified with 100% accuracy. It also differs from other engraving technologies which mark closer to the surface of the diamond. ALROSA’s laser nanomark is imprinted inside the crystal lattice, across the atomic structure of the entire diamond, making it invisible without a scanner. Diamonds with such nanomarkings have been many times successfully certified by the GIA, the industry’s biggest certification centre.

The mark is a three-dimensional code linked to the ALROSA Provenance platform. It offers in-depth information about the diamond's origin and characteristics, as well as a unique identification number, photo, video and details about how it has been cut.

The company is offering its partners marked diamonds and the equipment to read them. Scanning the code takes less than a minute and will eventually be optimised to ensure even greater efficiency.

ALROSA is currently seeking patents for the new technology in the world’s major diamond-trading centres, and has started application processes in the US, China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, the UK, Israel, Belgium and India.

Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA, said: “By purchasing jewellery with a diamond protected by a nanomark, the buyer can be sure that it was actually made by ALROSA: the three-dimensional code embedded in the diamond is linked to its unique identifier and digital passport on the company's database, which also includes details of the socio-economic benefits associated with its production.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



