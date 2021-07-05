Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
ALROSA introduces revolutionary nanomarking technology to trace diamonds
Unlike traditional laser engraving, this laser marking cannot be destroyed or polished off. It distinguishes ALROSA’s diamonds from other ones, including lab-grown, and allows them to be uniquely identified, providing detailed information about the diamonds’ origins.
Consumer surveys in the key diamond markets of the United States and China indicate that diamond tracing is an important factor when making purchases. Tracing involves registering all stages of a diamond’s life from the mine to the jewellery store to guarantee its origin.
Unlike other tracing methods which are based on keeping a digital copy of the diamond, ALROSA physical nanomarking allows the precious stone to be identified with 100% accuracy. It also differs from other engraving technologies which mark closer to the surface of the diamond. ALROSA’s laser nanomark is imprinted inside the crystal lattice, across the atomic structure of the entire diamond, making it invisible without a scanner. Diamonds with such nanomarkings have been many times successfully certified by the GIA, the industry’s biggest certification centre.
The mark is a three-dimensional code linked to the ALROSA Provenance platform. It offers in-depth information about the diamond's origin and characteristics, as well as a unique identification number, photo, video and details about how it has been cut.
The company is offering its partners marked diamonds and the equipment to read them. Scanning the code takes less than a minute and will eventually be optimised to ensure even greater efficiency.
ALROSA is currently seeking patents for the new technology in the world’s major diamond-trading centres, and has started application processes in the US, China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, the UK, Israel, Belgium and India.
Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA, said: “By purchasing jewellery with a diamond protected by a nanomark, the buyer can be sure that it was actually made by ALROSA: the three-dimensional code embedded in the diamond is linked to its unique identifier and digital passport on the company's database, which also includes details of the socio-economic benefits associated with its production.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished