Red Mountain Mining expects to reach its gold target at its Maitland South prospect

Red Mountain Mining reports from its Western Australian projects that mapping and rock chip sampling for rare earths will begin next month while, at its copper-gold project, diamond drilling is expected to reach its target very soon.

In its latest exploration progress report, the company said 952 soil samples have been collected at its Mt Mansbridge rare earths project, located near Halls Creek in WA’s Kimberley region. Assays are expected in late July or early August at Killi Killi, Vader and Kylo.

Meanwhile, the survey of the Deja-vu target at Mt Mansbridge is expected to begin shortly, targeting nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group elements (PGE). The rare earth tenements lie about 40km from Northern Minerals’ flagship Browns Range project.

The presence of the rare earth mineral xenotime in the Killi Killi prospect has been overlooked and Red Mountain has stated it sees the opportunity to capitalise on this and determine whether there is an economically viable concentration of rare earth elements.

Meanwhile, at the Mt Maitland gold-copper project in WA’s Murchison region, Red Mountain said diamond drilling at the Maitland South prospect is progressing well and has reached 230m from the surface.

Shallow reverse circulation drilling has returned 7m at 3.3 grams per tonne of gold from 34m downhole and 13m at 2.53g/t gold from 9m. The company has identified 19km of highly prospective strike across the project, which hosts historic gold production.

Gold was first discovered in the area in 1898 in high-grade quartz veins, and production has predominantly taken place at two main prospect locations, Mt Maitland North and Mt Maitland South. Records exist only from 1933 when gold production was noted as having an average grade of 19.3g/t.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





