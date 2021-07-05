Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
Red Mountain Mining expects to reach its gold target at its Maitland South prospect
In its latest exploration progress report, the company said 952 soil samples have been collected at its Mt Mansbridge rare earths project, located near Halls Creek in WA’s Kimberley region. Assays are expected in late July or early August at Killi Killi, Vader and Kylo.
Meanwhile, the survey of the Deja-vu target at Mt Mansbridge is expected to begin shortly, targeting nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group elements (PGE). The rare earth tenements lie about 40km from Northern Minerals’ flagship Browns Range project.
The presence of the rare earth mineral xenotime in the Killi Killi prospect has been overlooked and Red Mountain has stated it sees the opportunity to capitalise on this and determine whether there is an economically viable concentration of rare earth elements.
Meanwhile, at the Mt Maitland gold-copper project in WA’s Murchison region, Red Mountain said diamond drilling at the Maitland South prospect is progressing well and has reached 230m from the surface.
Shallow reverse circulation drilling has returned 7m at 3.3 grams per tonne of gold from 34m downhole and 13m at 2.53g/t gold from 9m. The company has identified 19km of highly prospective strike across the project, which hosts historic gold production.
Gold was first discovered in the area in 1898 in high-grade quartz veins, and production has predominantly taken place at two main prospect locations, Mt Maitland North and Mt Maitland South. Records exist only from 1933 when gold production was noted as having an average grade of 19.3g/t.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished