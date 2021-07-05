Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
Rapaport: Diamond prices firm amid optimistic outlook
Indicating that the RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat diamonds climbed 2.7% in June, and for 0.30- and 0.50-carat stones RAPI increased at a slower pace as inventory grew during the second quarter. Sales were weaker in the D to H, IF to VS range amid a shift in demand toward SIs… the lower the clarity, the better the market.
Reporting on the industry, the ‘release’ says that inventory of 1-carat diamonds remains relatively low. Delays persist at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), which is seeing record submissions globally and a turnaround of over one month at its India labs. While polished suppliers are maintaining steady discounts due to high rough costs, Miners De Beers and ALROSA raised prices estimated 5% on average in June for goods above 1 carat. Rough sales remain strong. De Beers almost tripled its revenue in the first half of 2021 to $2.52 bn.
The statement adds that the polished dealers are cautious about buying at current valuations and are struggling to find the right goods at competitive prices and sees some worry that the industry cannot sustain its recent price uptrend through the summer. However, the market is optimistic for the holiday season due to the retail recovery in the US and China.
Summing-up, Rapaport Group Chairman Martin Rapaport said: “We expect to see a robust diamond and jewelry demand for the balance of 2021 and possibly well into 2022 depending on the level of US economic stimulus. Given the high percentage of US consumer goods coming from China, US stimulus is China stimulus. The short-term outlook, the one-year outlook is very good to excellent”.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished