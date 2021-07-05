Black South African businesswoman acquires 30% stake in three diamond assets

Today News

A black South African businesswoman, Yamkela Makupula who is an alluvial diamond mining investor, is now a 30% shareholder in three diamond assets that have a link with the former Rockwell Diamonds.

Mining Weekly reports that Makupula, who is the Africa chief executive of the international law firm Diaz, Reus & Targ invested in Northern Spark, Nastoplex and Pioneer Tender House in her personal capacity.

Northern Spark and Nastoplex are diamond mining companies while the Pioneer Tender House is the selling arm.

“There are hardly any women at executive level in the diamond industry and this makes this investment very important for us,” Nastoplex shareholder and chief executive Lyndon De Meillon was quoted as saying.

“The alluvial diamond-mining industry has huge potential to uplift rural communities in the poorest parts of South Africa by creating much-needed employment.

“In our discussions with Yamkela, she immediately realised the problems that we are facing but also the potential the industry has for changing the lives of communities by creating jobs."

The average value of the mines that Makupula acquired stakes in is around $3 000/ct.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





