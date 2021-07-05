Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
Black South African businesswoman acquires 30% stake in three diamond assets
Mining Weekly reports that Makupula, who is the Africa chief executive of the international law firm Diaz, Reus & Targ invested in Northern Spark, Nastoplex and Pioneer Tender House in her personal capacity.
Northern Spark and Nastoplex are diamond mining companies while the Pioneer Tender House is the selling arm.
“There are hardly any women at executive level in the diamond industry and this makes this investment very important for us,” Nastoplex shareholder and chief executive Lyndon De Meillon was quoted as saying.
“The alluvial diamond-mining industry has huge potential to uplift rural communities in the poorest parts of South Africa by creating much-needed employment.
“In our discussions with Yamkela, she immediately realised the problems that we are facing but also the potential the industry has for changing the lives of communities by creating jobs."
The average value of the mines that Makupula acquired stakes in is around $3 000/ct.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished