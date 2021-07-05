‘Jewels of Emirates’ Show concludes with 30% higher visitor turnout to previous edition

Today News

Another successful edition of the 'Jewels of Emirates' Show was recently concluded after attracting a high turnout of visitors, with an increase of 30% compared to the first edition. Organized and hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the four-day event witnessed the participation of over 100 local brands and resulted in several worthy deals, which reflects the importance of the exhibition in stimulating the gold and jewellery trade.

Emirati brands and designers successfully managed to grab the attention of visitors through a wide range of traditional and modern collections of jewellery and gold, while local companies that took part in the event showcased the latest trends of gold and watches diamonds and gemstones, besides the best perfumes, fragrances, and oud products.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "Jewels of Emirates Show has effectively stimulated the gold and jewellery trade and boost sales of local markets. The event was also a wonderful opportunity for visitors who flocked to the event to seize attractive deals provided by the participating companies on the latest collections of luxury jewellery, watches, gemstones, gold, and diamond.”

Al Midfa noted that the majority of the exhibitors have confirmed their participation in the next edition, which underlines the significance of the event for those working in the jewellery and watches industry at the local level.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing Department, Expo Center Sharjah stated that the exhibiting companies expressed their complete satisfaction with the event given the distinguished public turnout, noting that the show offered wonderful surprises for visitors, such as a white gold ring with diamonds offered by Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, in addition to daily shopping vouchers worth 2000 dirhams and many more.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





