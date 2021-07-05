Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
‘Jewels of Emirates’ Show concludes with 30% higher visitor turnout to previous edition
Emirati brands and designers successfully managed to grab the attention of visitors through a wide range of traditional and modern collections of jewellery and gold, while local companies that took part in the event showcased the latest trends of gold and watches diamonds and gemstones, besides the best perfumes, fragrances, and oud products.
HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "Jewels of Emirates Show has effectively stimulated the gold and jewellery trade and boost sales of local markets. The event was also a wonderful opportunity for visitors who flocked to the event to seize attractive deals provided by the participating companies on the latest collections of luxury jewellery, watches, gemstones, gold, and diamond.”
Al Midfa noted that the majority of the exhibitors have confirmed their participation in the next edition, which underlines the significance of the event for those working in the jewellery and watches industry at the local level.
Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing Department, Expo Center Sharjah stated that the exhibiting companies expressed their complete satisfaction with the event given the distinguished public turnout, noting that the show offered wonderful surprises for visitors, such as a white gold ring with diamonds offered by Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, in addition to daily shopping vouchers worth 2000 dirhams and many more.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished