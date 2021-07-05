Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
Fine jewellery sales moving towards e-commerce globally
Traditionally fine jewellery sales were associated with magical in-store experiences and bespoke services offered to the buyers, the report says, but, the scenario has gradually changed with jewellers thinking of more exciting online methods to entice jewellery lovers. Since the pandemic, there has been a surge in online jewellery sales all over the world, with the digital business capturing more of the fine jewellery market.
The fine jewellery industry generated just 13 per cent of its revenue online in 2019, but that share will increase to between 18 to 21 per cent by 2025. From 2019 to 2025, online sales of fine jewellery are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9 to 12 per cent, which is up to three times that of the overall fine jewellery market.
This trend has brands and retailers increasing their online inventories with items and price points previously reserved for physical stores. Social media has dramatically levelled the playing field, allowing younger challenger brands to disrupt the marketplace with their fluency in speaking to younger generations on social channels.
Due to these shifting dynamics, the future for fine jewellery online looks bright. However, if the start-ups and the smaller players do not act fast, the larger players will likely overtake them with their sheer strength and the benefit of their size and resources.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished