AGD DIAMONDS JSC recognized as the best enterprise in the field of social efficiency

AGD DIAMONDS JSC was recognized as one of the best enterprises at the regional stage of the all-Russian competition, “Russian organization of high social efficiency”. The company received diplomas of the winner in the nominations "For the formation of a healthy lifestyle in the organizations of the industrial sector" and "For reducing occupational injuries and diseases in industrial organizations ".

Based on the results of the regional stage of the competition, the documents of AGD DIAMONDS JSC were sent to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation for participation in the federal stage.

In 2018, AGD DIAMONDS JSC also became the winner of the regional stage of the All-Russian competition “Russian organization of high social efficiency” in the nomination “For reducing occupational injuries and occupational diseases in industrial organizations”.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





