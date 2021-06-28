Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
Yesterday
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
AGD DIAMONDS JSC recognized as the best enterprise in the field of social efficiency
Based on the results of the regional stage of the competition, the documents of AGD DIAMONDS JSC were sent to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation for participation in the federal stage.
In 2018, AGD DIAMONDS JSC also became the winner of the regional stage of the All-Russian competition “Russian organization of high social efficiency” in the nomination “For reducing occupational injuries and occupational diseases in industrial organizations”.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished