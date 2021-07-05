Russian amber in the new Fawaz Gruosi collection

Image credit: Jewelry Report

Fawaz Gruosi has no equal in the art of creating something out of nothing. He always had a flair for unconventional materials for the luxury segment and the ability to turn them into real treasures, jewelry-report.ru says in an article dedicated to the news collection created by the founder of de Grisogono.When last year he left his own company de Grisogono with a scandal, the symbol of which was the famous black diamonds, and then announced the creation of a new brand FAWAZ GRUOSI, it was difficult to imagine how he would surprise the audience this time. "Amber to warm the heart" - under such a romantic slogan, his new collection of high jewelry art was presented not so long ago.Why amber? It has a wide palette of shades-from white to golden yellow, honey, red, brown and even blue. The origin of the resin of ancient coniferous trees gives it uniqueness, and one of the impressive features is inclusions, inclusions of leaves, bark and insects, whose age is estimated for centuries.The best amber is concentrated on the Baltic Sea coast. He learned about all this from a friend from Lithuania. Intrigued, Gruosi found a string of antique amber beads in a Milan antique store and let his imagination run wild.In the timeless amber with its tactility, warmth and energy, he saw the embodiment of eternal love, and in the uniqueness of its origin – the true value. "Amber is incredibly beautiful. Local amber deposits are located all over the world, but we found the best specimens in Kaliningrad, " Gruozi said at the presentation of the new collection. He chose golden-yellow specimens "to fill the jewelry of high jewelry art with the energy of the sun," and to emphasize the special beauty of amber, he decorated bracelets, hoop earrings and rings made of rose gold with large colorless diamonds, fuchsia sapphires, blue and yellow, black onyx, blue aquamarines, purple amethysts and green jade.