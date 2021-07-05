Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
05 july 2021
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
Russian amber in the new Fawaz Gruosi collection
Image credit: Jewelry Report
Fawaz Gruosi has no equal in the art of creating something out of nothing. He always had a flair for unconventional materials for the luxury segment and the ability to turn them into real treasures, jewelry-report.ru says in an article dedicated to the news collection created by the founder of de Grisogono.
When last year he left his own company de Grisogono with a scandal, the symbol of which was the famous black diamonds, and then announced the creation of a new brand FAWAZ GRUOSI, it was difficult to imagine how he would surprise the audience this time. "Amber to warm the heart" - under such a romantic slogan, his new collection of high jewelry art was presented not so long ago.
Why amber? It has a wide palette of shades-from white to golden yellow, honey, red, brown and even blue. The origin of the resin of ancient coniferous trees gives it uniqueness, and one of the impressive features is inclusions, inclusions of leaves, bark and insects, whose age is estimated for centuries.
The best amber is concentrated on the Baltic Sea coast. He learned about all this from a friend from Lithuania. Intrigued, Gruosi found a string of antique amber beads in a Milan antique store and let his imagination run wild.
In the timeless amber with its tactility, warmth and energy, he saw the embodiment of eternal love, and in the uniqueness of its origin – the true value. "Amber is incredibly beautiful. Local amber deposits are located all over the world, but we found the best specimens in Kaliningrad, " Gruozi said at the presentation of the new collection. He chose golden-yellow specimens "to fill the jewelry of high jewelry art with the energy of the sun," and to emphasize the special beauty of amber, he decorated bracelets, hoop earrings and rings made of rose gold with large colorless diamonds, fuchsia sapphires, blue and yellow, black onyx, blue aquamarines, purple amethysts and green jade.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished