L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
Sustainability, environmental impact & ethical sourcing to influence jewellery sector in the future
During the 1990s, the blood diamond scandal hit the diamond and jewellery industries, with the spotlight on the industry’s negative impact on the communities and countries that powered the supply chain with its limited traceability and accountability, the report said.
Though the diamond market tried to set right the negative reputation in the form of the Kimberley Process, diamond sales from conflict areas forged ahead; and so did the fine jewellery industry being slow in implementing changes in terms of sustainability to mitigate scandals.
However, jewellery buyers’ thoughts are now changing and it’s time for the jewellery industry to look beyond sustainability as a factor in risk mitigation. It should embrace it as an opportunity to build brand equity by effectively changing business practices.
The future will see buyers of fine jewellery influenced by sustainability considerations. By 2025, an estimated 20 to 30 per cent of global fine jewellery sales will be influenced by sustainability considerations from environmental impact to ethical sourcing practices.
Market leaders say that understanding the changing trends, companies should view ethically and environmentally sound practices as a business opportunity.
Given the timing of the opportunity, operating in a more sustainable manner should be seen as a source of competitive advantage in the post-crisis future … as the world’s economy bounces back.
Meanwhile calls for the fine jewellery industry to act more responsibly in terms of environmental and social impact are growing louder, the report said.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished