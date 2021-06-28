Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
Northam Platinum secures additional funding
The JSE-listed company said this comprises a R500 million increase in the existing revolving credit facility (RCF) from R3.5 billion to R4.0 billion, and a R500 million increase in the existing general banking facility (GBF) from R500 million to R1.0 billion.
The interest rates on both the RCF and the GBF remain unchanged.
“Whilst the RCF and GBF are currently fully undrawn, Northam has reviewed and increased its credit facilities to ensure these remain in step with the significant increase in the Company’s scope of operations,” said company chief executive Paul Dunne.
“Northam is pleased to have secured additional facilities on the same commercial terms”.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished