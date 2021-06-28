Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels
Yesterday
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
BlueRock Diamonds boosts production at Kareevlei
The diamond junior said in its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 that volumes continued to rise for the remainder of the year, resulting in a 24% increase in tonnes processed to 402,000 against 323,000 in 2019.
Carats produced and sold were also up 10% at 15,371 and 29% at 16,290 respectively year on year, whilst the grade was slightly down as the company concentrated on amalgamating KV1 and KV2 to create one larger and more efficient Main Pit and add considerable flexibility to our mining operation.
BlueRock said the average grade for the second half was a much improved 4.4 cpht, a slight increase over the average for the financial year 2019.
“Post period end, in February 2021, we reviewed our expansion project and decided to increase our production target to 1Mtpa and annual revenue to [about] $16 million assuming a grade of 4 cpht and an average sale price of USD400,” it said.
“At this time, we raised a further £1.5m. Later in May 2021, this was appraised again, to bring forward certain deliverables ahead of planned commissioning and to explore options to advance the development of our largest pipe, KV3.”
Kareevlei hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes with a combined inferred and indicated diamond resource of 10.4 million tonnes or 516,200 carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished