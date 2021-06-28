BlueRock Diamonds boosts production at Kareevlei

BlueRock Diamonds says it increased production at a minimal cost following modifications to the primary crushing circuit and the introduction of a third pan at its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa.

The diamond junior said in its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 that volumes continued to rise for the remainder of the year, resulting in a 24% increase in tonnes processed to 402,000 against 323,000 in 2019.

Carats produced and sold were also up 10% at 15,371 and 29% at 16,290 respectively year on year, whilst the grade was slightly down as the company concentrated on amalgamating KV1 and KV2 to create one larger and more efficient Main Pit and add considerable flexibility to our mining operation.

BlueRock said the average grade for the second half was a much improved 4.4 cpht, a slight increase over the average for the financial year 2019.

“Post period end, in February 2021, we reviewed our expansion project and decided to increase our production target to 1Mtpa and annual revenue to [about] $16 million assuming a grade of 4 cpht and an average sale price of USD400,” it said.

“At this time, we raised a further £1.5m. Later in May 2021, this was appraised again, to bring forward certain deliverables ahead of planned commissioning and to explore options to advance the development of our largest pipe, KV3.”

Kareevlei hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes with a combined inferred and indicated diamond resource of 10.4 million tonnes or 516,200 carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





