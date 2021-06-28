Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
Lucara invested $18.7m to expand Karowe underground mine in 2020 – report
The company executed a mandate for a senior secured project financing package of up to $220 million to fund the underground expansion of Karowe in March this year.
A syndicate of five international financial institutions, including ING Bank N.V., Natixis, Societe Generale, London Branch, Africa Finance Corporation, and Afreximbank will act as the Mandated Lead Arrangers.
Lucara said the closing of the facilities is targeted to be mid-2021, with financing in place for the second half of 2021.
The feasibility study on extending the life of Karowe by transitioning from an open pit to an underground mining operation was published in December 2019.
This expansion project, which has an estimated capital cost of $514 million, continued to advance in 2020 focused on time critical-path items, detailed engineering and design, and limited earthworks and geotechnical studies, it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished