Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
Today
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
KP Civil Society Coalition to approach UN over impasse on redefinition of conflict diamonds
Although the coalition acknowledged its limited resources and influence, it said that it would ask the UN to help KP redefine conflict diamonds since it had failed to do so.
“It is time the UN directly intervenes in this important matter and prescribes the KP what to do,” said the CSC representative Shamiso Mtisi.
“We will also rapidly and significantly increase our efforts outside the KP to sensitise diamond consumers and retailers on the failings of the KP and the alternatives.”
“In approaching the UN, we will draw its attention to hotspot areas where diamond mining companies, state actors and private security and trading states are complicitly violating human rights for profit.”
He said despite efforts by Russia (together with Botswana on the principles) to put the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing on the agenda, there was resistance with participants invoking procedural concerns to block the discussions.
“This is making the KP guilty by inaction, since without an update to the definition, and promoting responsible sourcing standards, the KP continues to falsely certify diamonds affected by widespread or systematic violence as conflict-free,” said Mtisi.
“As per tradition, and expected, China, India and Angola most outspokenly, but also South Africa, DRC and Zimbabwe variously raised non-substantiated points about the KP being about trade and thus not able to discuss human rights, or the KP not having a mandate to discuss its conflict diamond definition.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished