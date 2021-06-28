Exclusive
L'ÉCOLE Van Cleef & Arpels: our mission is to share the jewelry culture with as many people as possible
France has gradually begun to lift quarantine restrictions on places of cultural recreation, including museums starting from May 19, 2021. The world-renowned L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts (L'ECOLE des Arts Joailliers) Van Cleef & Arpels...
Today
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
Vrai – a brand that grows its own gemstones
In conversation with Professional Jeweller, CEO, Mona Akhavi, described Vrai thus: “We grow our own diamonds in our foundry in the US, and our foundry is the first one to be certified to be as zero-emission.
Vrai’s operation is primarily online, but with the opening of a swathe of showrooms the company clearly recognises the need for a physical footprint.
Vrai deals exclusively in lab-grown stones, all of which it creates itself. The company’s engagement ring sales growth increased by 140%.”
The company has headquarters in LA, with showrooms in the US and China, but its reach far extends beyond those countries.
Akhavi said: “We’re now open in Germany, just about to open in France and Spain, and we’ve expanded our operation internationally as well. Now we have operations in Canada, in Dubai, and we’re about to open LA showroom in the next couple of weeks. By the end of the year, we’ll have a San Francisco showroom.”
The brand’s expansion into the UK began in February.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished