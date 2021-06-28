Vrai – a brand that grows its own gemstones

Vrai, an international lab-grown diamond jewellery brand that also grows its own gemstones, says its products are designed to find a middle ground between the more affordable jewellery of the bigger retailers and the exorbitantly priced luxury pieces.

In conversation with Professional Jeweller, CEO, Mona Akhavi, described Vrai thus: “We grow our own diamonds in our foundry in the US, and our foundry is the first one to be certified to be as zero-emission.

Vrai’s operation is primarily online, but with the opening of a swathe of showrooms the company clearly recognises the need for a physical footprint.

Vrai deals exclusively in lab-grown stones, all of which it creates itself. The company’s engagement ring sales growth increased by 140%.”

The company has headquarters in LA, with showrooms in the US and China, but its reach far extends beyond those countries.

Akhavi said: “We’re now open in Germany, just about to open in France and Spain, and we’ve expanded our operation internationally as well. Now we have operations in Canada, in Dubai, and we’re about to open LA showroom in the next couple of weeks. By the end of the year, we’ll have a San Francisco showroom.”

The brand’s expansion into the UK began in February.



