Âme relaunches its flagship store in Lower Manhattan

Image credit: Âme

Âme, a fine jewelry house, has relaunched its flagship design store and showroom in Lower Manhattan. The conceptual boutique, which first opened in early 2020, offers a sensory retail experience for customers browsing the lab-grown diamond jewelry collection.Established in 2019, Âme is a luxury design label that has broken new ground in the world of diamond jewelry. Spearheaded by Creative Director Elinor Avni, Âme speaks a new language of jewelry, disrupting the codes of luxury with innovative technology that incorporates diamonds grown in a laboratory.Creative Director Elinor Avni said: “We’re thrilled to be relaunching the flagship store and showroom on Spring Street, Soho, following its closure due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The store offers an immersive experience where customers can truly grasp the Âme brand and values, not only through our jewelry designs but through sound, scent, design, and atmosphere. We look forward to once again welcoming customers into the world of Âme.”Grown in New York, each of Âme’s carefully crafted diamonds precisely corresponds to the designer’s vision. French for ‘soul,’ Âme combines cutting-edge technologies, creating a holistic experience for the soul and senses. Set in 18-karat yellow, white, and rose gold, each design manifests elegant and angular forms, with a striking collection of diamond-embellished earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces.