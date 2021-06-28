Altus finds high-grade copper, silver at three new projects in Morocco

Altus Strategies has discovered high-grade copper and silver from reconnaissance exploration at three new projects in Morocco.

AIM- and TSX-V-listed company was recently granted the Azrar, Izougza and Tata projects, which are located in established copper and silver mining districts in the western Anti-Atlas.

Company chief executive Steven Poulton said prospecting at the Izougza project returned up to 8.37% of copper in breccia, the Azrar project grades were up to 3.41% of copper and 56 g/t of silver in breccia, while the Tata project returned up to 0.24% of copper in sediments.

“These are excellent results from first pass prospecting of our recently granted Azrar, Izougza and Tata projects,” he said.

“…perhaps more [significant] is the confirmation of prospective geological formations for stratiform sediment-hosted deposits, as well as contact breccias, along with the presence of multiple historic artisanal workings.”

Meanwhile, Altus said reconnaissance exploration is currently underway on the recently granted Jafra, Tiddas and Amsa projects.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





