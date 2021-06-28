Exclusive
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
Altus finds high-grade copper, silver at three new projects in Morocco
AIM- and TSX-V-listed company was recently granted the Azrar, Izougza and Tata projects, which are located in established copper and silver mining districts in the western Anti-Atlas.
Company chief executive Steven Poulton said prospecting at the Izougza project returned up to 8.37% of copper in breccia, the Azrar project grades were up to 3.41% of copper and 56 g/t of silver in breccia, while the Tata project returned up to 0.24% of copper in sediments.
“These are excellent results from first pass prospecting of our recently granted Azrar, Izougza and Tata projects,” he said.
“…perhaps more [significant] is the confirmation of prospective geological formations for stratiform sediment-hosted deposits, as well as contact breccias, along with the presence of multiple historic artisanal workings.”
Meanwhile, Altus said reconnaissance exploration is currently underway on the recently granted Jafra, Tiddas and Amsa projects.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished