Petra Diamonds appoints new non-executive directors

Petra Diamonds, which owns mines in South Africa and Tanzania, has appointed new non-executive directors.

It appointed Deborah Gudgeon as an independent non-executive director and chair-designate of the Audit & Risk Committee.

She had been an independent non-executive director and chair of the audit and risk committee of Highland Gold Mining, as well as an independent non-executive director and chair of the audit committee of Acacia Mining.

The diamond company also appointed Alexandra Watson as a non-independent non-executive director, having been nominated by Franklin Templeton.

She will serve on Petra’s social, ethics and diversity, and investment committees.

The third appointment was that of Johannes Bhatt as a non-independent non-executive director, having been nominated by Monarch Master Funding 2.

He was previously a Non-Executive Board member of Stemcor Global Holdings, a steel trading company.

Bhatt will serve on Petra’s Investment and Health, Safety and Environment Committees.

“I would like to welcome [the trio] to the Board of Petra; together they bring a wealth of experience, complementing those of our existing Directors, and their appointments leave the Board well placed to take the company forward,” said company non-executive chairperson Peter Hill.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





