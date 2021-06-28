Kazakhstan sees the establishment of Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau

The opening of the Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau took place on July 1 at the Astana International Financial Center in Nur-Sultan within the framework of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 Kazakhstan.

The Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau was officially registered on June 30, 2021.

The new organization aims to position the jewelry industry of the EAEU on the global market and increase the efficiency of exports to the markets of third countries. Among the tasks are personnel training, information and consulting support for jewelry manufacturers and sellers, and the search for investors.

"When we enter the market separately, a large component is occupied by marketing, building logistics chains and distribution chains. All this can be overcome by joint efforts. When we are together, each of the countries will be able to supply much more to the world market," Kairat Torebayev, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

Currently, the share of the EAEU countries in the world market of jewelry and diamonds is less than 1%.

It is noteworthy that the previously signed agreement on the specifics of operations with precious metals and precious stones within the Eurasian Economic Union recently entered into force.



