“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
Kazakhstan sees the establishment of Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau
The Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau was officially registered on June 30, 2021.
The new organization aims to position the jewelry industry of the EAEU on the global market and increase the efficiency of exports to the markets of third countries. Among the tasks are personnel training, information and consulting support for jewelry manufacturers and sellers, and the search for investors.
"When we enter the market separately, a large component is occupied by marketing, building logistics chains and distribution chains. All this can be overcome by joint efforts. When we are together, each of the countries will be able to supply much more to the world market," Kairat Torebayev, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
Currently, the share of the EAEU countries in the world market of jewelry and diamonds is less than 1%.
It is noteworthy that the previously signed agreement on the specifics of operations with precious metals and precious stones within the Eurasian Economic Union recently entered into force.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished