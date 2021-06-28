Exclusive
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
Comparative Study: Platinum beats gold in wear resistance
According to the study: “A series of iterative wear and corrosion tests were conducted on two 950 platinum alloys, two 585 white gold alloys, and two 750 white gold alloys. Testing followed standardized industrial procedures to provide comparable and reproducible conditions. Wear testing comprised a sequence including abrasion testing, corrosion testing, and polish testing. Mass loss was recorded after each test cycle. Five complete test cycles were followed by two long-term polish tests. The total testing time was ca. 250h. A pronounced difference in the mass and volume loss between the platinum and the gold alloys were observed. The absolute volume loss per surface area of the platinum alloys was a factor of two to three times lower than that of the gold alloys. The highest volume loss was observed for 750 AuPd, followed by 585 AuPd, 585 AuNi and 750 AuNi with the latter three showing similar wear behaviours. The mass loss increased linearly with testing time. No measurable mass loss was observed by corrosion testing in our limited duration test cycle and the only alloy exhibiting significant corrosion was 585 AuNi. The hardness of the alloys was determined by Vickers microhardness testing at a 100g load. Notably, higher hardness levels were not found to be an indicator for low mass or volume loss.”
Is there a ‘war’ in the offing between gold and platinum similar to natural diamond vs LGD?
