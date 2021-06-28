Construction of Debmarine’s new vessel nearing completion – report

The construction of Debmarine Namibia’s new N$7 billion diamond recovery vessel, Additional Mining Vessel #3 (AMV3), is nearing completion, according to the local media.

New Era reports that the main engine of the vessel, being constructed in Romania, was successfully started for the first time in May.

Delivery of the vessel was expected in July when the ship will embark on its month-long voyage to Cape Town.

The AMV3 will be fitted with its recovery equipment in Cape Town and it is expected to boost Debmarine’s output by about 500 000 carats.

“Some of the highest quality diamonds in the world are found in the sea off the Namibian coast. With this investment, we will be able to optimise new technology to find and recover diamonds more efficiently and meet consumer demands across the globe,” De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver was quoted as saying.

The construction of the vessel began in May 2019.

Debmarine Namibia currently operates five diamond recovery vessels as well as one exploration and sampling vessel.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





