Exclusive
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
Gold smuggling case: India issues notice to UAE over 2 diplomats
The ministry of external affairs (MEA) also handed over a pen drive having the details of the case of gold smuggling through diplomatic channels in Thiruvananthapuram to the UAE. The UAE’s response would be crucial for the further progress of the case and bilateral relations between the two countries.
The notice was issued for former consul general Major Jamal Hussein al Zaabi and former chargé d'affaires Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili, who the Customs Preventive wing accused of aiding gold smuggling. Both the men, who had been attached to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, later returned to the Emirates.
The MEA handed over the notice, issued under Section 124 of the Customs Act, 1962, on 25 June. The ministry requested UAE for a response after contacting the former diplomats, a first-of-its-kind move against two foreign officials with diplomatic immunity.
The Customs found that the two officials had misused the diplomatic immunity granted by the Vienna Convention, and indulged in financial dealings beyond their duty. The findings, too, were handed over to the UAE.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished