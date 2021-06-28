Gold smuggling case: India issues notice to UAE over 2 diplomats

India has issued a notice to the United Arab Emirates as part of the Customs department’s move to arraign two former senior diplomats as accused persons in a gold smuggling case, according to an article in The Week which cites onmanorama.com as the source.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) also handed over a pen drive having the details of the case of gold smuggling through diplomatic channels in Thiruvananthapuram to the UAE. The UAE’s response would be crucial for the further progress of the case and bilateral relations between the two countries.

The notice was issued for former consul general Major Jamal Hussein al Zaabi and former chargé d'affaires Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili, who the Customs Preventive wing accused of aiding gold smuggling. Both the men, who had been attached to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, later returned to the Emirates.

The MEA handed over the notice, issued under Section 124 of the Customs Act, 1962, on 25 June. The ministry requested UAE for a response after contacting the former diplomats, a first-of-its-kind move against two foreign officials with diplomatic immunity.

The Customs found that the two officials had misused the diplomatic immunity granted by the Vienna Convention, and indulged in financial dealings beyond their duty. The findings, too, were handed over to the UAE.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





