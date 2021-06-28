Sarine Technologies joins TASE’s dual-listed companies

Today News

Sarine Technologies Ltd., a company that develops technologies for the analysis, cutting and polishing of rough diamonds, and for the grading, documentation and promotion of trade in polished diamonds, which is traded on the Singapore Exchange, published its listing documents on June 28, 2021, and will commence trading as a dual-listed company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) starting on July 5, 2021, under the SARN ticker symbol, according to a press release from Sarine.

Sarine Technologies created precedence in 2005 as the first Israeli company to be listed on the Singapore Exchange. Now it is the first Israeli company listed in Singapore, executing a dual listing on TASE.

Trading of the company’s shares on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will continue and the company will be subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the Singapore Exchange. As part of the dual listing, the company will not be required to submit reports other than those required in Singapore.

Daniel Glinert, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sarine Technologies said: “For more than fifteen years, since our IPO on April 8, 2005, the shares of the company have been traded in Singapore. We believe that the dual listing on TASE will increase the company’s exposure to a broader base of investors, improve the share’s liquidity and create value for the shareholders. We also believe that dual listing at this point is particularly appropriate because of the significant recovery of the company’s business following the coronavirus outbreak.”

Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE: “We congratulate Sarine, the first company that chose to join TASE as part of the dual listing with the Singapore Exchange. Any Israeli company that is traded overseas should partake in the Israeli capital market, and I am confident that we will shortly be seeing a growing number of companies take this step and join TASE.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





