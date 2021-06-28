Exclusive
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
Sarine Technologies joins TASE’s dual-listed companies
Sarine Technologies created precedence in 2005 as the first Israeli company to be listed on the Singapore Exchange. Now it is the first Israeli company listed in Singapore, executing a dual listing on TASE.
Trading of the company’s shares on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will continue and the company will be subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the Singapore Exchange. As part of the dual listing, the company will not be required to submit reports other than those required in Singapore.
Daniel Glinert, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sarine Technologies said: “For more than fifteen years, since our IPO on April 8, 2005, the shares of the company have been traded in Singapore. We believe that the dual listing on TASE will increase the company’s exposure to a broader base of investors, improve the share’s liquidity and create value for the shareholders. We also believe that dual listing at this point is particularly appropriate because of the significant recovery of the company’s business following the coronavirus outbreak.”
Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE: “We congratulate Sarine, the first company that chose to join TASE as part of the dual listing with the Singapore Exchange. Any Israeli company that is traded overseas should partake in the Israeli capital market, and I am confident that we will shortly be seeing a growing number of companies take this step and join TASE.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished