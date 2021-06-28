Exclusive
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
28 june 2021
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
Southstone sells Oena diamonds for $2,207/ct
It said the diamonds achieved an average price of $2,207 per carat.
Of the 115 diamonds recovered, the largest was a 25.28 carat stone, which was sold for $40,701 or $1,610 per carat.
However, a 22.02 carat stone was sold for $170, 000 or $7,720, making it the most valuable diamond recovered during the quarter.
The company also sold a 10.93 carat stone for $23,215 or $2,124 per carat and a 10.20 carats for $51,908 or $5,091 per carat.
Southstone currently has one mining contractor on-site using four pan plants to process run-of-mine material and one Bourevestnik unit used for diamond recovery.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished