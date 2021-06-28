Southstone sells Oena diamonds for $2,207/ct

Southstone Minerals produced 235.84 carats of diamonds between 1 March and 30 May 2021 at its alluvial Oena diamond mine in South Africa.

It said the diamonds achieved an average price of $2,207 per carat.

Of the 115 diamonds recovered, the largest was a 25.28 carat stone, which was sold for $40,701 or $1,610 per carat.

However, a 22.02 carat stone was sold for $170, 000 or $7,720, making it the most valuable diamond recovered during the quarter.

The company also sold a 10.93 carat stone for $23,215 or $2,124 per carat and a 10.20 carats for $51,908 or $5,091 per carat.

Southstone currently has one mining contractor on-site using four pan plants to process run-of-mine material and one Bourevestnik unit used for diamond recovery.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





