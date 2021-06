A jewelry export bureau to be created under the EAEU

On July 1, Nur-Sultan will host an opening ceremony of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 Kazakhstan, which will be dedicated to two landmark events of the Eurasian jewelry industry - the launch of the EAEU common jewelry market starting from May this year and the announcement of the establishment of the Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau based on the International Financial Center Astana.Among the tasks of the Bureau are personnel training, information and consulting support of manufacturers and sellers of jewelry, search for investors, creation of a logistics chain, and a chain of distribution of jewelry in the markets of third countries.The participants and guests of the event will be welcomed by Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Artak Kamalyan, Member of the Board (Minister) of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC); Gegam Vardanyan, Member of the Board (Minister) for Internal Markets and Information and Communication Technologies; and Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Center.A panel discussion titled “From the Eurasian jewelry market to the global jewelry market. Global trends in the development of the jewelry industry and the export potential of the EAEU” will start immediately after the opening ceremony within the framework of the J-1 Kazakhstan Congress. The speakers will determine the place of the common Eurasian jewelry market and the role of Eurasian integration in ensuring cooperation and competitiveness of Eurasian jewelry products and will consider existing pilot projects on labeling and aspects of e-commerce.It should be noted that J-1 Kazakhstan will start its work a bit earlier, on June 30, 2021. The congress will run until July 2, 2021. The program of the event includes speeches by leading industry experts, discussion of key industry issues, international exchange of experience, and the promotion of promising initiatives. The full program of the J-1 Kazakhstan Congress is available at: https://kz.j-1.show/programm-congress In its turn, the exhibition will be held from June 30 to July 3, 23021, and will include an exposition of jewelry brands from the EAEU countries, such as Ilgiz F., Elena Okutova, Dzhanelli Jewellery, Bagheshian Jewelry (Patila LLC), International Jewellery School, GAdecor, JEK, La Cosa, Nurdos Jewellery, ZERGER ILYAS Haute Joaillerie, and the Altyn Kyrgyz Jewelry Factory. The partner of the event is the NIKA Watch Factory, a leading manufacturer of jewelry watches. The exhibition catalog is available at: https://kz.j-1.show/catalog-kz Admission is free for all comers. For those who cannot join the event in Nur-Sultan, a live broadcast will be organized in cooperation with a congress partner, the Skillbox Online University. Free registration is available at: https://eventskillbox.timepad.ru/event/1673617/ Detailed information and contacts for communication:+ 7 (495) 778-80-88 (multichannel)