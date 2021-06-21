Exclusive
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
Yesterday
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
A jewelry export bureau to be created under the EAEU
Among the tasks of the Bureau are personnel training, information and consulting support of manufacturers and sellers of jewelry, search for investors, creation of a logistics chain, and a chain of distribution of jewelry in the markets of third countries.
The participants and guests of the event will be welcomed by Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Artak Kamalyan, Member of the Board (Minister) of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC); Gegam Vardanyan, Member of the Board (Minister) for Internal Markets and Information and Communication Technologies; and Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Center.
A panel discussion titled “From the Eurasian jewelry market to the global jewelry market. Global trends in the development of the jewelry industry and the export potential of the EAEU” will start immediately after the opening ceremony within the framework of the J-1 Kazakhstan Congress. The speakers will determine the place of the common Eurasian jewelry market and the role of Eurasian integration in ensuring cooperation and competitiveness of Eurasian jewelry products and will consider existing pilot projects on labeling and aspects of e-commerce.
It should be noted that J-1 Kazakhstan will start its work a bit earlier, on June 30, 2021. The congress will run until July 2, 2021. The program of the event includes speeches by leading industry experts, discussion of key industry issues, international exchange of experience, and the promotion of promising initiatives. The full program of the J-1 Kazakhstan Congress is available at: https://kz.j-1.show/programm-congress.
In its turn, the exhibition will be held from June 30 to July 3, 23021, and will include an exposition of jewelry brands from the EAEU countries, such as Ilgiz F., Elena Okutova, Dzhanelli Jewellery, Bagheshian Jewelry (Patila LLC), International Jewellery School, GAdecor, JEK, La Cosa, Nurdos Jewellery, ZERGER ILYAS Haute Joaillerie, and the Altyn Kyrgyz Jewelry Factory. The partner of the event is the NIKA Watch Factory, a leading manufacturer of jewelry watches. The exhibition catalog is available at: https://kz.j-1.show/catalog-kz.
Admission is free for all comers. For those who cannot join the event in Nur-Sultan, a live broadcast will be organized in cooperation with a congress partner, the Skillbox Online University. Free registration is available at: https://eventskillbox.timepad.ru/event/1673617/.
Detailed information and contacts for communication:
https://kz.j-1.show/
www.instagram.com/j1.show/
www.facebook.com/j1.show.moscow
pr@j-1.show
+ 7 (495) 778-80-88 (multichannel)
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished